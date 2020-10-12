11:11
Bishkek Internal Affairs Department: Situation in capital of Kyrgyzstan is calm

Situation in Bishkek is calm in the morning of October 12, the night was quiet. The press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency. The city is under the protection of the armed forces, internal affairs bodies and people’s guards.

«From 5.00 transport and citizens are moving as usual. All business objects and state institutions continue to function in full. No facts of destabilization of the situation and provocations have been registered,» the press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department said.

Recall, riots took place in Bishkek after the parliamentary elections. On the night of October 6, the protesters seized the White House in Bishkek and set it on fire. On the same night, former president Almazbek Atambayev, people under investigation within the case of the events in Koi-Tash village, ex-Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, and the former deputy of Parliament Ravshan Dzheenbekov were released from prison. In addition, on the same night, Sadyr Japarov, who had been approved by parliament members as Prime Minister of the country, was released from the penal colony.

On October 10, Almazbek Atambayev was detained and placed in a cell. He is charged with staging riots. Farid Niyazov and Temirlan Sultanbekov were placed in the temporary detention center. The sons of the former head of state were interrogated and placed under house arrest.
