New police station opened on Ala-Too square

A new police station was opened on Ala-Too square in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Conditions have been created for receiving residents and guests of the capital, ensuring public safety and providing timely assistance to citizens.

«Police officers must work efficiently, ensuring order at the proper level in public places, on the streets, in crowded places, show the right attitude towards citizens and guests, provide high-quality service,» the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ulan Niyazbekov said at the opening ceremony.

In addition, 10 electric motor bikes, purchased at the expense of sponsor funds, were handed over to the tourist police to improve the efficiency of their activities.

It is planned to additionally open the same modern police stations in places of recreation of people, in the central parts of the city, in park zones, in places of mass gathering of people in the near future.
