Chief of Staff of Internal Troops of Internal Affairs Ministry appointed

Lieutenant Colonel Damir Alybaev was appointed a Deputy Commander — Chief of Staff of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the ministry reported.

Damir Alybaev was born on August 1, 1978 in Birikken village of Chui region. He was conscripted to the Armed Forces in 2000. He graduated from the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Military University of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation (Moscow).

He started his work in the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic as a troop commander of a patrol company.

He is married and has three children.
