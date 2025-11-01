President, SCNS Chairman visit renovated Main Internal Affairs Department

President Sadyr Japarov toured the renovated building of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek, the presidential press service reported.

The building, which previously housed the State Committee for National Security, has been completely renovated and equipped to meet modern standards. It provides comfortable working conditions for operational units, investigative services, duty stations, and district police officers.

Particular attention has been paid to the development of digital technologies. A modern situation center, integrated with the Safe City project, has been opened there. The center is equipped with advanced video monitoring systems and analytical tools, allowing for real-time monitoring of the situation on the streets of the capital and prompt response to incidents.

The building also includes modern offices, conference rooms, and reception areas, which will increase the openness and accessibility of the internal affairs agencies to the public.

President Sadyr Japarov emphasized that strengthening the police’s material and technical resources remains a priority of state policy.

At the end of his visit, the head of state, along with State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev and Minister of Internal Affairs Ulan Niyazbekov, participated in a symbolic tree planting on the territory of the department—a sign of the renewal and further development of Kyrgyzstan’s internal affairs system.