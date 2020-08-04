12:31
Woman attacks security guard of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia

A security guard of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia has been attacked in Moscow. The diplomatic mission reported.

An unknown woman began to insult the security guard and attacked him. The fact was registered by law enforcement agencies.

«The Embassy has all the materials confirming the fact of provocative and illegal actions by the unknown citizen in the building of the Consular Department of the Embassy. Actions aimed at disrupting public order, threats, insults and other illegal activities are unacceptable and are a violation of criminal and administrative legislation,» the Embassy informed.

The diplomatic mission calls on citizens to discipline, observance of order and rules of conduct in public places. Measures will be taken against the provocateurs and perpetrators to bring them to justice to the fullest extent of the criminal and administrative legislation of Russia.
