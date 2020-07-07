Supply of drugs in regions of Kyrgyzstan to be increased

Supply of medicines in the regions of Kyrgyzstan will be increased. The Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov announced at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

According to him, hospitals quickly fill up in Bishkek due to the large number of cases, and there is a lack of medical personnel. Therefore, regional authorities must be prepared in advance for a possible increase in the number of citizens with coronavirus infection and community-acquired pneumonia. Repeat of the situation that is currently observed in the capital cannot be allowed.

The head of Government has outlined the main directions of work.

«Experience has shown that we need more than just beds. It is necessary to prepare places for seriously ill and moderate patients. We should organize day patient facilities for those with a mild form. At the same time, it is necessary to resolve the issue with the medical staff, since without them all our efforts will be in vain. There are not enough doctors and nurses in Bishkek, who can make intravenous infusions and provide the necessary assistance. All these points should be taken into account locally,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

The Prime Minister instructed to take measures to replenish the drug supply in the regions, taking into account allocation per capita, and in case of a shortage of medicines, immediately contact the Drug Supply Department.