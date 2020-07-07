17:02
USD 77.22
EUR 87.19
RUB 1.08
English

Supply of drugs in regions of Kyrgyzstan to be increased

Supply of medicines in the regions of Kyrgyzstan will be increased. The Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov announced at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

According to him, hospitals quickly fill up in Bishkek due to the large number of cases, and there is a lack of medical personnel. Therefore, regional authorities must be prepared in advance for a possible increase in the number of citizens with coronavirus infection and community-acquired pneumonia. Repeat of the situation that is currently observed in the capital cannot be allowed.

The head of Government has outlined the main directions of work.

«Experience has shown that we need more than just beds. It is necessary to prepare places for seriously ill and moderate patients. We should organize day patient facilities for those with a mild form. At the same time, it is necessary to resolve the issue with the medical staff, since without them all our efforts will be in vain. There are not enough doctors and nurses in Bishkek, who can make intravenous infusions and provide the necessary assistance. All these points should be taken into account locally,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

The Prime Minister instructed to take measures to replenish the drug supply in the regions, taking into account allocation per capita, and in case of a shortage of medicines, immediately contact the Drug Supply Department.
link: https://24.kg/english/158628/
views: 100
Print
Related
New director of Drug Supply and Medical Equipment Department appointed
Popular
Mathematician Iain Webb: I really like Bishkek Mathematician Iain Webb: I really like Bishkek
327 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,094 in total 327 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,094 in total
PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection
7 July, Tuesday
16:57
Man suspected of beating his daughter to death in Bishkek Man suspected of beating his daughter to death in Bishk...
16:34
Contract doctors to be provided with food, PPE and higher salary in Kyrgyzstan
16:18
Boronov: There is no acute shortage of medical ventilators in Kyrgyzstan
16:05
Supply of drugs in regions of Kyrgyzstan to be increased
15:19
Over 20,000 citizens return to Kyrgyzstan due to pandemic