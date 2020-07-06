Jeenbekov: Introduction of state of emergency in country is not considered

«The issue of introduction of a state of emergency throughout the country is not yet considered,» the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, said at a meeting of the Security Council today.

The head of state recalled that sanitary and epidemiological quarantine restrictions imposed by local leaders are mandatory for all citizens and economic entities.

«The level of civil responsibility is of great importance in the fight against the disease. We openly admit that the situation is complicated and difficult. Each generation is destined to face trials,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

Our fathers and grandfathers had to endure all the horrors of World War II and, at the cost of their lives, left us a peaceful sky over our heads. We are struggling with this ailment today. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«The victory over the disease depends on the clear fulfillment of duties by every citizen of the country. These duties are very simple: observing the discipline and rules recommended by specialists, and providing assistance to those who are nearby,» the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.