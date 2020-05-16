15:07
All polyclinics work as usual in Bishkek

All Bishkek polyclinics operate as usual and receive patients in compliance with sanitary-quarantine measures. Vice Mayor of the capital Tatyana Kuznetsova told today at a briefing.

According to her, in-patient facilities of the city admit only emergency patients. «In addition, healthcare workers are constantly trained in treating patients with severe acute respiratory infections and suspected COVID-19,» Tatyana Kuznetsova said.

The Vice Mayor also added that there are 20 mobile teams that monitor the health status of people in home quarantine during the emergency situation.

«At least 10,000 visits have been made, 7,700 PCR tests have been taken. The brigades carry out their work on a rotational basis,» the Vice Mayor said.

At least 1,117 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today.
