Medical workers of Leilek complain to President of corruption

Employees of the district hospital in Leilek district ask the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Prosecutor General Otkurbek Zhamshitov and the Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov to pay attention to corruption at the medical institution. Appeal of the chief nurses of the hospital department says.

According to them, the director of the hospital, Asan Kozhomov, infringes on their rights and puts pressure on them.

«Asan Kozhomov turned work in the hospital into a business. He opens extra vacancies and hires freelancers. Everyone who gets a job gives from 10,000 to 20,000 soms to the head nurse of the hospital, Sairagul Asatova. Some people say that they gave the money personally to the director,» the medical workers of the district hospital write.

They note that Asan Kozhomov uses the property of the hospital as his own.

«He sold poplars in the territory of the hospital for 5,000 soms. A motor from a septic tank, a transformer, and a morgue engine disappeared from the hospital. All this must be investigated. In addition, there are facts of illegal tenders, payment of salaries to employees on maternity leave, unjustified dismissal and pressure on employees at retirement age,» medical workers say.
