Main work on construction site of an infectious center has been completed in Moscow Oblast of Russia in Voronovskoye settlement. Russian media report.

The builders began finishing of the medical buildings; equipping with complete set of medical equipment started.

The Voronovo hospital for infected with coronavirus was erected for a month by 8,000 migrants from Kyrgyzstan after the decree of the mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin. The first patients will be admitted to the hospital on April 20.

The area of ​​the infectious disease center is 81,300 square meters. It is designed for 500 places, including 250 intensive care beds.