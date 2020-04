Humanitarian aid from Uzbekistan was delivered to Bishkek today. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

At least 1,000 tons of flour, 7,000 protective overalls, 7,000 respirators, 20,000 gloves, 500 goggles, 200 pyrometers were delivered from the neighboring country.

As of today, there are 116 confirmed coronavirus facts in Kyrgyzstan. At least 1,900 people contacted the infected. Five patients with coronavirus are in intensive care units, two of them are in critical condition on mechanical ventilation.