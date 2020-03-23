President of Kyrgyzstan decides to postpone local elections

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree «On suspension of implementation of stages of election process for election of deputies of local councils in Batken, Jalal-Abad, Naryn, Issyk-Kul, Chui, Osh regions and Osh city of the Kyrgyz Republic.» Presidential press service reported.

«In accordance with the norms of the Constitution, which establish that the highest values ​​of an independent democratic state are a person, their life, health, rights and freedoms, as well as everyone’s right to protection of health. The current epidemiological situation in the republic requires urgent measures,» the decree says.

According to the document, in connection with introduction of an emergency situation regime throughout the Kyrgyz Republic due to the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, taking into account the decision of the Security Council dated March 21, 2020 No. 6, taking into account the appeal of the deputies of the Parliament, election commissions, the public, and in order to ensure protection of the life and health of citizens, full realization of the electoral rights of voters and candidates, it is decided:

To suspend further implementation of measures to implement the stages of the election process for election of deputies of local councils, scheduled for April 12, 2020 for the period of the emergency situation regime in the republic.

The Central Commission for Elections and Referenda in the prescribed manner to take the necessary measures arising from this decree, to make proposals to the Presidential Administration on the date of resumption of measures to implement the stages of the electoral process of elections of deputies of local councils and the date of voting after the end of the emergency regime throughout the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Subjects of the legislative initiative have to make proposals for amendments and additions to the electoral legislation regarding regulation of the electoral process in case of introduction of an emergency situation regime.

The decree comes into force from the day of its official publication.