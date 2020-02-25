Power shortage: Kyrgyzstan decides to build Kambar-Ata HES 1 by own efforts

Power specialists of the country repeatedly remembered the project on construction of Kambar-Ata hydroelectric station 1. But now they have a new idea — to build the station by their own efforts. Taalaibek Tolubaev, Director General of Electric Stations OJSC, told in an interview with 24.kg news agency about the initiative.

— Electricity consumption in the republic is growing on average up to 4 percent per year. To meet the need, we need to generate more electricity.

If until 2010 we had an excess of electricity due to a reserve of capacity, it is practically absent today. Taalaibek Tolubaev

Our power generation is weather dependent. A low-water period begins this year, therefore, there will be a shortage of electricity. We urgently need to increase capacity. We really need projects on construction of Kambar-Ata HES 1 and launch of Kambar-Ata HES 2 at full capacity.

— Why is it Kambar-Ata 1?

— As of today, Kambar-Ata HES 1 is the most studied project. Power station’s capacity is 1,860 megawatts. We can safely install two remaining hydraulic units at Kambar-Ata HES 2 with a capacity of 360 megawatts. And the both stations will fully work.

According to preliminary data, $ 2.9 billion is needed for construction of Kambar-Ata HES 1.

But my opinion is that real costs will be lower during real construction.

— What then are we going to build ourselves?

— Yes, $ 2.9 billion is a lot of money. But they are needed not today or tomorrow. We can build a road to start with. There is a good road to Kambar-Ata 2, and then we have other 14 kilometers to go. At least 7 kilometers of them are to be covered either on foot or on horseback.

First, let’s at least build a road. We have to start with something. In parallel, we will look for an investor. Taalaibek Tolubaev

— Frankly speaking, it is more likely that we are trying to avoid repeating the Upper-Naryn cascade case.

— Among other things. However, this is not the only point. We have been talking about this project for a long time, but could not move forward. Let’s start with something, build a road so that when an investor comes to take him there and show the territory. We cannot do this today.

— What about Inter RAO? They say that the agreement on construction of the station has not been denounced in Russia. Will not we have any problems later?

— The agreement is no longer in force as such.

Inter RAO and we calmly «divorced.» Taalaibek Tolubaev

There is Kambar-Ata HES 1 CJSC, it belongs to us 100 percent. If we find an investor, start construction, they will not be able to file a complaint against us.

— When will you proceed to actions?

— I think we will announce the launch in the near future. There are estimates of expenditures, but I would not like to voice them so far. I can only say that we held preliminary negotiations with the Asian Development Bank. They are ready to help in the beginning and find donors in the future. The first negotiations took place two weeks ago. We think they will continue.

— What is the difference between the conditions for construction of the station in 2012 and now?

— Kyrgyzstan is in a better position now, because 6,000 hectares of land have been allocated for the station. In addition, we completely bought out the feasibility study for the project from Inter RAO. And this is half the battle.

The question is how to quickly recoup investments. When the investor comes, we will discuss possible investment conditions. Taalaibek Tolubaev

— What is the construction period for the station?

— According to our estimates, this will take eight to ten years. We can not accumulate five billion cubic meters of water immediately. But we have a proposal to divide the construction of the station into two stages. At the first, we propose to build at least 150 meters of a dam and two spillways. By this moment, we could launch the second unit of Kambar-Ata HES 2.

— What will be the role of Uzbekistan in the project?

-Neighbors and we have a memorandum on joint construction of the facility, but there are no negotiations. First, we plan to do something ourselves, and then discuss with the neighbors their possible help. Investors will come when we start building.