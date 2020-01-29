11:07
Kazakhstan issues new 200 tenge coin

The National Bank of Kazakhstan issued bicolor circulation coins with a face value of 200 tenge. MIA Kazinform reported.

The outer ring of the coins is made of nickel silver; the inner disk — of nickel brass. The edge is made with 16 grooves with alternating smooth and grooved sectors.

Central part of the reverse side of the coins contains the state emblem of Kazakhstan, the inscription QAZAQSTAN RESPÝBLIKASY, indicating the country of its issue, is located on the circumference. Inscription «2020», indicating the year of minting, is at the bottom of the coin.

Central part of the front side of the coin has an inscription «200», indicating the face value and made against the background of engraving with horizontal dashed lines that repeat the outlines of the face value. Inscription TEŃGE is located at the bottom of the coin.
