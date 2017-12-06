Kyrgyzstan issues new collectible coins

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan will issue new commemorative collectible coins on December 7. Website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

According to it, silver and copper-nickel collectible coins «Heavy Armed Warrior of the Kyrgyz Kaganate» from the series «Epoch of the Kyrgyz Kaganate» and a silver collectible coin «Anthropoides virgo» from «Red Book of Kyrgyzstan» series will be put in circulation tomorrow.

The coin «Heavy Armed Warrior of the Kyrgyz Kaganate» is the fifth coin issued in the series «Epoch of the Kyrgyz Kaganate» in honor of the 1170th anniversary of the creation of the Great Kyrgyz Kaganate.

The main plot of the front side is the image of a heavily armed soldier, performed by local oxidation technology. The circumference has an inscription with the name of the coin, and its denomination — 10 soms — is in the left part.

The reverse side of the coin has a coat of arms of Kyrgyzstan framed by a stylized image of the sun. Its circumference has stylized images of warriors. The left part of the coin contains the metal countermark (Ag 925 °), the right part — the weight of the coin ( 28.28 g ). In the upper part there is the inscription «Uluu Kyrgyz kaganaty», and in the lower part — the year of issue (2017).

Collectible coin «Anthropoides virgo» is issued for popularization and conservation of rare species of fauna of Kyrgyzstan , listed in the Red Book.

The main plot of its front side is the image of two Anthropoides virgo, made by technology of local gilding. Stylized images of dancing cranes are on the background. Its upper part has the inscription «Karkyra» in Kyrgyz and the Latin name of the species Anthropoides virgo, and the lower part — denomination (10 soms). The right side shows the metal countermark (Ag 925 °) and the weight of the coin ( 28.28 g ).

Reverse side has the coat of arms of Kyrgyzstan . The circumference of the coin contains the image of animals of Kyrgyzstan . In the lower part, there is the inscription «Kyrgyzstandyn Kyzyl Kitebi», and on the left — the year of issue of the coin (2017).

The silver coin «Heavy Armed Warrior of the Kyrgyz Kaganate» was issued with 1,000 copies and costs 3,000 soms. Copper-nickel «Warrior» was issued with circulation of 5,000 copies. It can be bought for 200 soms.

Silver coins «Anthropoides virgo» were released in amount of 1,000 pieces at a price of 3,150 soms.