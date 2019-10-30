Chinese citizen tries to take historical coins out of Kyrgyzstan

Fact of illegal export of precious metals and metal products, presumably of historical value, was revealed at Manas International Airport. The State Customs Service reported.

A citizen of China was stopped during a pre-flight control to Bishkek — Urumqi flight. She tried to take out 23 coins made of yellow metal (presumably gold) of various denominations with engravings in Russian and dated different years of the late 19th — early 20th centuries. In addition, two bracelets made of coins (presumably made of gold), containing five old coins in each, were confiscated from her.

«The materials of the case were sent to relevant state bodies. Composition and cost of the items will be determined as a part of the pre-trial proceedings,» the State Tax Service stressed.