Ministry of Labor and Social Development loses case to fired employee

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan lost a case to the former director of the Bishkek Social Inpatient Institution Erkingul Abdyldaeva. Her lawyer Baktybek Zhumashev told 24.kg news agency.

The court ruled that the decision of the head of the ministry Ulugbek Kochkorov on dismissal of the official was unreasonable and was made in violation. The court also considered that, in accordance with the Labor Code, disciplinary punishment should be applied no later than one month after the misconduct, but Erkingul Abdyldaeva was fired 130 days later.

«My client should be reinstated in her previous position and should be paid her salary for two and a half months of forced absenteeism,» Bakytbek Zhumashev said.

At the same time, the court refused to grant the claim of Erkingul Abdyldaeva for payment of damage in amount of 100,000 soms.