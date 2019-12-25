16:15
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about solution of border issues

«Tajikistan is a very difficult issue, I have to say this openly,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a year-end press conference, answering a question about border areas.

According to him, meetings to discuss border issues have been recently held. «Our position is clear — we are ready to discuss, ready for an exchange. But it is necessary to decide on the basis of facts. Negotiations are moving forward, albeit in small steps,» the President added.

Work to resolve border issues is ongoing, but not at the level we would like.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«The best option is to solve this issue through diplomacy and negotiations, it is very sensitive. Every day I ask about situation in border area in Batken region,» the head of state added.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov urged journalists to be careful when covering the border issues. «There are people who cannot control emotions. We need to control ourselves,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.
link:
views: 89
Print
Related
Description of remaining sections of Kyrgyz-Tajik border discussed in Isfara
Special Government’s Representative for Border Issues appointed
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon ready to solve border issues
Popular
CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption
Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020 Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020
Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules
25 December, Wednesday
16:08
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov not indifferent to fate of Atambayev President Sooronbai Jeenbekov not indifferent to fate o...
15:54
President Jeenbekov: Feminnale performance insulted women
15:45
Amount of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against media overstated, President believes
15:26
Jeenbekov: There is not such freedom of speech anywhere like in Kyrgyzstan
15:16
President approves budget of Kyrgyzstan for 2020