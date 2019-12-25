Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about solution of border issues

«Tajikistan is a very difficult issue, I have to say this openly,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a year-end press conference, answering a question about border areas.

According to him, meetings to discuss border issues have been recently held. «Our position is clear — we are ready to discuss, ready for an exchange. But it is necessary to decide on the basis of facts. Negotiations are moving forward, albeit in small steps,» the President added.

Work to resolve border issues is ongoing, but not at the level we would like. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«The best option is to solve this issue through diplomacy and negotiations, it is very sensitive. Every day I ask about situation in border area in Batken region,» the head of state added.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov urged journalists to be careful when covering the border issues. «There are people who cannot control emotions. We need to control ourselves,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.