Kyrgyzstani Sherbek Toktomushev took the first place at Diamond Cup 2019 International Bodybuilding Tournament.

The competition was held on November 15-18 in Aurangabad city (India). Representatives from 15 countries participated in it.

Sherbek Toktomushev became the best in the weight category up to 90 kilograms, and won a bronze medal in the overall standings. He also received a Pro card, which gives the right to participate in the prestigious Arnold Classic competition.