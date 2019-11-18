16:26
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

March 15 to be declared National Forest Planting Day in Kyrgyzstan

It is proposed to declare March 15 a National Forest Planting Day in Kyrgyzstan. Initiator is a parliament deputy Ainuru Altybaeva.

As she noted at a meeting of the Committee on Social Issues, Education, Science, Culture and Health of the Parliament, green spaces create a microclimate.

The deputy noted the global problems that lead to climate change: melting of glaciers, rising air temperature.

Related news
Air pollution in Bishkek. Kyrgyzstan becomes most critical point in the world
«We propose declaring one day a nationwide, when citizens will be able to massively plant forests. There is such a day in many countries of the world,» Ainuru Altybaeva reminded.

She noted a negative trend in the amount of pollutant emissions into the atmosphere.

Zhanar Akayev stressed that one should not only plant trees, but also pay attention to control over them.

«We repeatedly planted seedlings, and then no one knows what happens to them. We have a policy of neglecting the environment now: those who are interested in a good land plot in the city center know how to make the trees die, they probably add some kind of poison. We must counter it,» the deputy noted.

As a result, the committee approved the draft decree of the Parliament.
link:
views: 77
Print
Related
Toktogul residents protest against deforestation and poaching
249 illegal logging facts registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2017
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon talk over the phone Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon talk over the phone
Riots in Hong Kong. Foreign Ministry promises to help students from Kyrgyzstan Riots in Hong Kong. Foreign Ministry promises to help students from Kyrgyzstan
Population of Persian gazelles planned to be restored in Issyk-Kul region Population of Persian gazelles planned to be restored in Issyk-Kul region
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Armenia discuss interaction within EAEU Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Armenia discuss interaction within EAEU
18 November, Monday
15:47
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
15:28
March 15 to be declared National Forest Planting Day in Kyrgyzstan
15:17
Activists demand to return Gazprom school to Bishkek City Administration
14:58
Sadyr Japarov applies to president for a pardon
14:34
Air pollution in Bishkek. Kyrgyzstan becomes most critical point in the world