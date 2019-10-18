12:27
Kyrgyz police continue search for missing traveler from France

Police of Kyrgyzstan continue search for a traveler from France Florentine Carriere. Press service of the Main Police Department of Bishkek reported.

According to it, the husband of the missing did not withdraw his statement. Earlier, her friends told 24.kg news agency that Florentine was found in Barskoon gorge. According to them, a man contacted them, saying that he had seen the girl who allegedly said she would stay in Barskoon.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek noted that according to the information that requires recheck, the last time Florentine was seen in Issyk-Kul region thumbing on Bishkek-Balykchi highway.

Recall, friends of the girl asked to help them with search for the traveler in social media. She did not get in touch for more than a week. She was seen in Bishkek on October 9 last time.
