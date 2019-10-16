10:00
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 698.3 per citizen

As a result of July, the state debt of Kyrgyzstan reached $ 698.3 per citizen. Over the month, the debt burden has increased by $ 2.4.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of August 31, 2019, the total volume of state debt (external + internal) of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 4,469.22 billion (311,980.73 billion soms), including $ 3,761.91 billion (262,605.42 billion soms) — external, and $ 707.32 million (49,375.31 billion soms) — internal debt.

Over the month, the country’s debt grew by $ 15.23 million. At the same time, the external one reduced by $ 5.58 million, but the internal one, on the contrary, grew by $ 20.82 million.

Kyrgyzstan still owes most of all to the Export-Import Bank of China — $ 1,698.11 billion (45.2 percent of the total external debt of the republic). Over the month, the figure reduced by $ 3.14 million.

At the end of July this year, the state debt amounted to 51.6 percent of GDP.

 As of July 1, 2019, at least 6.4 million people lived in the country. An average salary in Kyrgyzstan is 16,448 soms. Each Kyrgyzstani has to give 3 salaries to pay off the state debt.
