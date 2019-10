Customs officers revealed a fact of illegal import of mobile phones for 1,540 million soms in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Customs Service reported.

A Honda Stepwgn car was stopped in Osh city on October 4.

Illegally imported mobile phones Maxvi C20 (1,450 units), Maxvi C3 (120), Inoi 108 R (250), Nobby 330T (40) and Led Lighted Makeup Mirror (30) were found in the car during inspection.

The driver was unable to submit shipping documents for the goods.