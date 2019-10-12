Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year

In January — August 2019, the volume of money transfers to Kyrgyzstan reached $ 1,570.5 billion. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Compared with the first eight months of 2018, the figure reduced by $ 173.7 million. In August, migrants have transferred $ 219.4 million to the country. Over the month, the indicator fell by $ 5.3 million, but compared with July 2018 — by $ 17 million.

Russia accounts for more than 90 percent of remittances — $ 1,539.4 billion.

The USA take the second place in terms of remittances with $ 20.8 million. Other $ 9.9 million were transferred to Kyrgyzstan from other countries.

At the end of January — August 2019, an outflow of funds of $ 335.9 million was observed. The bulk of the money was transferred to Russia — $ 332.7 million.

The net inflow of remittances in January — August 2019 to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 1,234.6 billion.

At the end of 2018, the volume of money transfers to the republic amounted to $ 2,685.3 billion. At least $ 542.2 million were transferred from Kyrgyzstan to other states. Net inflow reached $ 2,143.1 billion.