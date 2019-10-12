13:33
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year

In January — August 2019, the volume of money transfers to Kyrgyzstan reached $ 1,570.5 billion. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Compared with the first eight months of 2018, the figure reduced by $ 173.7 million. In August, migrants have transferred $ 219.4 million to the country. Over the month, the indicator fell by $ 5.3 million, but compared with July 2018 — by $ 17 million.

Russia accounts for more than 90 percent of remittances — $ 1,539.4 billion.

 The USA take the second place in terms of remittances with $ 20.8 million. Other $ 9.9 million were transferred to Kyrgyzstan from other countries.

At the end of January — August 2019, an outflow of funds of $ 335.9 million was observed. The bulk of the money was transferred to Russia — $ 332.7 million.

The net inflow of remittances in January — August 2019 to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 1,234.6 billion.

 At the end of 2018, the volume of money transfers to the republic amounted to $ 2,685.3 billion. At least $ 542.2 million were transferred from Kyrgyzstan to other states. Net inflow reached $ 2,143.1 billion.
link:
views: 95
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan has one of most liberal financial transfer systems
Migrants transfer $ 1,351.1 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019
Migrants transfer $ 1,126.4 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019
Russia may remove restrictions on money transfers for migrants
Kyrgyz migrants transfer $ 19 billion to homeland over past 10 years
Migrants transfer $ 934.8 million to Kyrgyzstan for five months of 2019
Migrants transfer $ 740.5 million to Kyrgyzstan for 4 months of 2019
12 million rubles transferred from Russia to Kyrgyzstan using forged documents
Restrictions on remittances from Russia aimed at gray imports
National Bank comments on money transfers restrictions imposed by Russia
Popular
Citizens of Tajikistan continue to illegally reclaim land of Kyrgyzstan Citizens of Tajikistan continue to illegally reclaim land of Kyrgyzstan
Ata-Jurt party to independently participate in parliamentary elections 2020 Ata-Jurt party to independently participate in parliamentary elections 2020
Cost of customs clearance of vehicles to grow 10 times in Kyrgyzstan Cost of customs clearance of vehicles to grow 10 times in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
12 October, Saturday
12:29
Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year
12:18
Bahrain may become window to Persian Gulf for Kyrgyzstan
12:11
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have the same inflation rate
11:59
Population census 2020: All data available on social networking sites
11:52
Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities