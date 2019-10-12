Population census 2020: All data available on social networking sites

Information about census of the population and housing stock of Kyrgyzstan is posted on El Cattoo — 2020 pages on social networking sites. The National Statistical Committee reports.

The data is available on Facebook, Instagram and Odnoklassniki with the hashtags #ElKatto2020, #PerepisIn KR2020. Here you can get up-to-date information on technical preparation for the census and answers to all questions.

The next population and housing stock census will be held in Kyrgyzstan from March 23 to April 1, 2020. This event will cost the state 240 million soms. At the same time, it is planned to carry out the census in Kyrgyzstan with use of mobile phones.