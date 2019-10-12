13:33
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Population census 2020: All data available on social networking sites

Information about census of the population and housing stock of Kyrgyzstan is posted on El Cattoo — 2020 pages on social networking sites. The National Statistical Committee reports.

The data is available on Facebook, Instagram and Odnoklassniki with the hashtags #ElKatto2020, #PerepisIn KR2020. Here you can get up-to-date information on technical preparation for the census and answers to all questions.

The next population and housing stock census will be held in Kyrgyzstan from March 23 to April 1, 2020. This event will cost the state 240 million soms. At the same time, it is planned to carry out the census in Kyrgyzstan with use of mobile phones.
link:
views: 101
Print
Related
Population census to be conducted using mobile phones in Kyrgyzstan
New type of scammers – fake statisticians – operate in Bishkek
15% of Chui district, Tokmak population pass pilot census procedure
Over 230 streets in Bishkek have no names
Population census. Kyrgyzstanis can not refuse to submit data
Bishkek City Administration starts preparations for population census
Migrants may not be numbered among population of Kyrgyzstan
Population census. Each resident of Kyrgyzstan to answer 19 questions
Kyrgyzstan to spend 54 million soms on tablets for population census
At least 1,500 streets in Kyrgyzstan have no names
Popular
Citizens of Tajikistan continue to illegally reclaim land of Kyrgyzstan Citizens of Tajikistan continue to illegally reclaim land of Kyrgyzstan
Ata-Jurt party to independently participate in parliamentary elections 2020 Ata-Jurt party to independently participate in parliamentary elections 2020
Cost of customs clearance of vehicles to grow 10 times in Kyrgyzstan Cost of customs clearance of vehicles to grow 10 times in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
12 October, Saturday
12:29
Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year
12:18
Bahrain may become window to Persian Gulf for Kyrgyzstan
12:11
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have the same inflation rate
11:59
Population census 2020: All data available on social networking sites
11:52
Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities