Batukaev’s release. 14 defendants may get off with fine

Fourteen defendants in the criminal case on illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev may be sentenced to a fine. Lawyer Sergei Slesarev told.

According to him, the defendants entered into a plea agreement with the investigation after they were taken into custody, and then they were offered cooperation.

«At least 14 people have signed a cooperation agreement within this case. Each of them was taken into custody, after a certain time they received a proposal to give some evidence and then they would have an opportunity to be released from custody, thereby eliminating the risk of imprisonment in the future. If the punishment provides for up to 15 years in prison, then they will face a fine,» said Sergei Slesarev.

Preliminary hearing of the criminal case on the release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev will be held today in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. The defendants in the case are 19 people, including the former president Almazbek Atambayev.