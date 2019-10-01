11:20
Kyrgyzstanis win International Ballroom Dance Tournament

Kyrgyzstanis won the International Empire Cup 2019 Ballroom Dancing Tournament. Ballroom Dancing Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Competitions were held in Moscow. About 1,400 duets from 17 countries participated in it. «This is one of tournaments with the most vibrant competition in the Russian capital. All athletes are highly skilled,» the federation noted.

The Kyrgyz duet Howard Cholponbaev — Aybike Nurlanova took the first place among 38 pairs in the category Juniors-2, B Class, European Program. They became the fifth out of 42 duets in the category Juniors-2, B Class, Latin American Program.
