11:15
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Dancers from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Sochi

Kyrgyzstanis won medals at Sochi Open 2019 International Tournament in ballroom dancing. The Dance Sport Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

About 3,600 duets from 24 countries competed for victory. Kyrgyz dancers Howard Cholponbaev and Aybiyke Nurlanova took the first place among 87 pairs of participants in Juniors-2, B-class, Latin American Program category. They took the 5th place in RS, Junior 2 + 1, Latin American Program category.

In addition, Kyrgyzstanis Artem Semerenko and Valeria Kachalko took the 6th place among adults in WDSF World Open Latin category.
link:
views: 48
Print
Related
Dancers from Kyrgyzstan win medals at Almaty Open International Tournament
Kyrgyzstanis win 6 gold medals at International Dance Tournament
Dancers from Kyrgyzstan win 2 medals in Moscow
Kyrgyzstanis win 2 medals at International Ballroom Dancing Tournament
Dancers from Kyrgyzstan win Love Story 2019 International Tournament
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at International Ballroom Dancing Tournament
Kyrgyzstan wins 15 medals at Dance Quality 2018 tournament in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstanis become champions at International Dance Competition
Kyrgyzstanis win 9 medals at dance tournament in Moscow
Kyrgyzstanis win 5 gold medals at dance tournament in Moscow
Popular
Aleksey Petrushevsky placed under house arrest Aleksey Petrushevsky placed under house arrest
Anti-government rally. Almazbek Atambayev makes speech Anti-government rally. Almazbek Atambayev makes speech
USA advises its citizens to avoid traveling to Koi-Tash village USA advises its citizens to avoid traveling to Koi-Tash village
Mass poisoning in Tokmak. Number of victims grows to 85 people Mass poisoning in Tokmak. Number of victims grows to 85 people