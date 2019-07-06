Dancers from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Sochi

Kyrgyzstanis won medals at Sochi Open 2019 International Tournament in ballroom dancing. The Dance Sport Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

About 3,600 duets from 24 countries competed for victory. Kyrgyz dancers Howard Cholponbaev and Aybiyke Nurlanova took the first place among 87 pairs of participants in Juniors-2, B-class, Latin American Program category. They took the 5th place in RS, Junior 2 + 1, Latin American Program category.

In addition, Kyrgyzstanis Artem Semerenko and Valeria Kachalko took the 6th place among adults in WDSF World Open Latin category.