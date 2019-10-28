09:40
Dancers from Kyrgyzstan win silver medal in Ukraine

Kyrgyzstanis won a silver medal at the International Ballroom Dance Tournament. The Ballroom Dance Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

As noted, annual competition WDSF World Open 2019 ended in Kiev. At least 49 duets from 15 countries participated in it. Adult couple from Kyrgyzstan Artem Semerenko — Valeria Kachalko took the second place in the category «Adults, Latino, Open Class.»

Artem Semerenko and Valeria Kachalko take the 21st place in the world ranking. Previously, they won a bronze medal in Novosibirsk (Russia).
