13:58
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Police arrest members of organized crime group in Issyk-Kul region

Three previously convicted men were arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of weapons and ammunition in Issyk-Kul region. The Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

Two sawn-off riffles, a handicraft pistol, 19 rounds of ammunition from weapons of various calibers, and a knife were found during a search in the houses of 48-year-old J.T., 39-year-old O.N. and 61-year-old I.V.

«Two suspects are registered by the Ministry of Internal Affairs as members of an organized criminal group. They were previously convicted of drug possession. The detained pensioner was also convicted of theft. A ballistic examination was assigned for the weapons found,» the police department said.

The fact was registered. All three were placed in temporary detention facility.
link:
views: 83
Print
Related
Police Lieutenant Colonel turns out to be organizer of criminal group
Interior Minister voices number of organized crime groups’ members in Kyrgyzstan
Member of organized crime group with grenade detained in Chui region
Active members of organized crime group detained in Bishkek
Popular
Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts
Four people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek Four people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
Weather alert: Drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan
President Jeenbekov admits poor quality of state bodies’ documents in Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov admits poor quality of state bodies’ documents in Kyrgyz