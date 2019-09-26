Police arrest members of organized crime group in Issyk-Kul region

Three previously convicted men were arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of weapons and ammunition in Issyk-Kul region. The Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

Two sawn-off riffles, a handicraft pistol, 19 rounds of ammunition from weapons of various calibers, and a knife were found during a search in the houses of 48-year-old J.T., 39-year-old O.N. and 61-year-old I.V.

«Two suspects are registered by the Ministry of Internal Affairs as members of an organized criminal group. They were previously convicted of drug possession. The detained pensioner was also convicted of theft. A ballistic examination was assigned for the weapons found,» the police department said.

The fact was registered. All three were placed in temporary detention facility.