Journalist Adilet Aitikeev obtains permanent residence card in USA

Journalist Adilet Aitikeev obtained a green card (permanent residence card) in the United States of America. He confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he does not have and did not have a status of a political refugee either in America or in other countries.

«I have been waiting for a decision on my refugee status in the USA for three years. At the same time, I submitted application for the green card. So, I won it. The issue of refugee status is automatically withdrawn, the case will be closed. I have no questions and complaints, the more so the political situation has changed in Kyrgyzstan. After all, I was persecuted during the presidency of Almazbek Atambayev,» said Adilet Aitikeev.

The family of Adilet Aitikeev is in Kyrgyzstan.

«My daughter was born in Kyrgyzstan after my departure. We know each other only via the phone, the Internet. I am looking forward to meeting my family,» he said.

Former editor-in-chief of Iskra newspaper Adilet Aitikeev left the country in 2016. He stated then that he was forced to leave due to open threats received in connection with his political activities.

According to some reports, after the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, the brother of Adilet Aitikeev, Mirbek, also left the country.

«I do not know where Mirbek is. He did not contact me,» said Adilet Aitikeev.

Many well-known Kyrgyzstanis choose the USA as a country for their residence. Askarbek Shadiev, the former deputy of the Parliament, fled there, and the former Almazbek Atambayev’s associate Bakyt Beshimov had previously settled there. Ex-ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic Bakyt Abdrisaev has been living in the USA for many years (after the overthrow of Askar Akayev). Another former ambassador Zamira Sydykova also resides in the United States.