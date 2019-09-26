12:28
Atambayev’s case. Farid Niyazov’s wife allowed to visit husband

Wife of ex-head of the Presidential Administration Farid Niyazov, who is kept in the Bishkek pre-trial detention center 1, was allowed to visit her husband. The State Penitentiary Service informed 24.kg news agency.

Permission was issued by the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Under the law, the arrested have the right to short visits with loved ones.

Investigator of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was considering the application request of the spouse of Farid Niyazov for a month. The defendant was forced to turn to the Ombudsman of the country Tokon Mamytov with a question why he was not allowed to meet with his wife. In general, Farid Niyazov does not complain about the conditions of detention and his cellmates.

Recall, Farid Niyazov has been formally charged with organizing riots and taking employees of Alpha special forces of the State Committee for National Security hostage during the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8.
