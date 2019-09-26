10:52
Valentina Shevchenko improves position in UFC ranking

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) published an updated ranking of the best athletes, in which Valentina Shevchenko improved her position and took the 11th place. She is also a women’s flyweight champion.

The Kyrgyz athlete was the 12th in the previous ranking, regardless of weight categories.

The Australian professional mixed martial arts athlete, competing in the middle weight category, Robert Whittaker also improved his position in the ranking, rising from the 10th to the 9th place.

But the American mixed-style athlete, who competes in the light weight category, Tony Ferguson, lost one position and became the 10th. The famous Irishman Conor McGregor, who competes in the same category, went down from the 11th to the 12th place in the ranking.
