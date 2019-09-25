16:34
Vice Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov meets with Ambassador of Belarus

Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Kyrgyzstan Andrei Strachko.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of holding the upcoming IX meeting of the Kyrgyz-Belarusian Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation and noted the importance of cooperation between the countries within the framework of integration associations and international organizations.

The Vice Prime Minister did not raise the issue of the Bakiyevs who had fled from Kyrgyzstan in 2010 and have been living in Minsk.

In August, temporary charge d’affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in the Kyrgyz Republic Sergei Ivanov was called into the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic after a publication on the official website of the President of the Republic of Belarus about the meeting between Alexander Lukashenko and Kurmanbek Bakiyev. He was handed a note by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic in protest at continuation of official public contacts with the person convicted in Kyrgyzstan. Alexander Lukashenko met with Kurmanbek Bakiyev. The reason for the meeting «with a friend and colleague» was the 70th anniversary of the guest, which he celebrated a few days ago. Alexander Lukashenko presented Kurmanbek Bakiyev with a picture, a dirk and a bouquet of Belarusian flowers.

Courts issued convictions against Kurmanbek Bakiyev and his relatives within criminal cases initiated by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan on numerous facts of grave and especially grave crimes, including the events on April 7, 2010, murder, corruption and raider seizure of other persons’ property.

All the accused are on the international wanted list, which does not prevent them from living comfortably in Minsk.
