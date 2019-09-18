Border conflict: President of Kyrgyzstan visits injured in hospital

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited the people injured in the conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited the injured who are being treated at the Bishkek City Clinical Hospital No. 4. The director of the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov told about condition of the victims and the medical care provided to them. He stressed that all the victims of the border conflict received the necessary medical assistance, they were under round-the-clock supervision of doctors and were fully provided with medicines.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov wished all the victims a speedy recovery, expressed his gratitude to the medical staff for taking prompt action. The president also met with relatives of the victims. He noted that the necessary assistance would be provided by the involved state bodies. The victims received material assistance on behalf of the president.

Recall, a shootout occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on September 16. One Kyrgyz serviceman died, 13 were injured, including a teenager. Tajik authorities report about 12 injured citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan and 3 dead.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan handed a note of protest to the Ambassador of Tajikistan to the Kyrgyz Republic Sukhrob Olimzoda the day before. In addition, negotiations between the Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan were held on resolving the conflict in border area.