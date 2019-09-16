12:42
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan wins 33 medals at Asian Sambo Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won 33 medals at the Asian Championship in sports and combat sambo. The International Sambo Federation reported.

The tournament was held on September 13-15 in New Delhi (India). On the final day, the national team of the Kyrgyz Republic won one gold, five silver and six bronze medals. Siymyk Dzhaparov, who competed among young men in the weight category of over 87 kg, became champion. Kubanych uulu Adilet, Tursunali uulu Amantur, Rysbek Abdymanapov, Emilbek Murzabaev and Nursultan Tailakov took the second places in their categories. Alai Sartov, Almanbet Mamazairov, Abdumalik kyzy Samara, Belek Barakanov, Kanalbek uulu Ilgiz and Kubanychbek uulu Atamyrza won bronze medals.

The tournament was held in three age groups: among young men, juniors and adults. On the first day, Kyrgyz sambo wrestlers won 12 medals, on the second — nine. As a results of three days, they won 4 gold, 11 silver and 18 bronze medals.
link:
views: 122
Print
Related
Sambo wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win 9 medals at Asian Championship
Kyrgyzstanis win 12 medals at Asian Sambo Championship
Sambo wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win 7 medals at Martial Arts Games
National team of Kyrgyzstan wins 8 medals at World Sambo Cup
Kyrgyzstanis win 15 gold medals at International Sambo Tournament
Kyrgyzstani Zhanybek Amatov wins bronze medal at World Sambo Championship
Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Sambo Championship
Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Sambo Championship
Kyrgyzstani takes 3rd place at World Sambo Championship
WNG 2018. Kyrgyzstani Azamat Asakeyev wins gold medal at sambo tournament
Popular
Nature lover’s paradise. British photographer about nature of Kyrgyzstan Nature lover’s paradise. British photographer about nature of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and EBRD sign agreements for €11.5 million Kyrgyzstan and EBRD sign agreements for €11.5 million
Sapar Isakov's state of health deteriorates Sapar Isakov's state of health deteriorates
Kyrgyzstan hosts exercises of Su-25 pilots Kyrgyzstan hosts exercises of Su-25 pilots