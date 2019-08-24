Two schools in Issyk-Kul region to be connected to satellite Internet

Two schools in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan will be connected to satellite Internet. The State Committee for Information Technology and Communications reported.

As a part of implementation of digital transformation concept, large-scale work on internetization has been carried out in Issyk-Kul region. At least 189 schools out of 191 (99 percent) are already provided with Internet access. There is no technical possibility of fiber optic connection at two schools of Ak-Suu and Jeti-Oguz districts. Issue of their connection to the Internet via satellite is being worked out together with partners.

In addition to educational institutions, other state and municipal bodies are simultaneously provided with Internet access. At least 85 health care facilities out of 92 planned and 59 rural administrations out of 61 are provided with possibility of connection to the Internet.

Separately, within the framework of ensuring full functioning of the Unified Register of Crimes and Misconducts, work is underway to connect law enforcement agencies to the Internet. At least 9 objects of the Prosecutor General’s Office, 9 objects of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, 2 objects of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes, 2 objects of the State Penitentiary Service, 17 objects of the Judicial Department have already been connected.