Deputy Irina Karamushkina accused of hostage-taking

Deputy of the Parliament Irina Karamushkina was accused of hostage-taking during detention of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev on August 7-8 in Koi-Tash village. The Prosecutor General’s Office informed 24.kg news agency.

Irina Karamushkina posted on Facebook that the Prosecutor General’s Office transferred her from a witness to a suspect category. «I allegedly handed out money and specially prepared people to beat special forces’ employees, and gave commands, thereby violating the deputy’s oath,» she explained.

According to the information provided by the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic, the parliament deputy was really handed a notice that she became a suspect under the Article «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
