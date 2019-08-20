Kyrgyzstan enters top 10 most popular destinations among Russians

Kyrgyzstan entered the top 10 most popular foreign destinations among Russian citizens. TASS reported with reference to OneTwoTrip service data.

Armenia turned out to be the leader — it heads the top 3 of the most popular countries for holidays for the second summer in a row. It accounts for an average of 8.5 percent of all purchased air tickets.

The top three also includes Italy and Turkey, which took the fifth and tenth places in 2018.

Earlier, Georgia took a place in the top 3, however, after termination of direct air links between Russia and this country, it fell to the fifth place.

The top 10 also includes Spain, Uzbekistan, Germany, Tajikistan and France, while Moldova and Ukraine dropped out of the list.