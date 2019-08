Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev will pay a working visit to Jalal-Abad region. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Head of the Government will inspect the state of internal roads, visit several secondary schools, inspect intrafarm water channels of Chatkal and Ala-Buka districts, and take part in the opening of Kichi-Chaarat CJSC factory.