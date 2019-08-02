16:51
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Interior Ministry: 118 criminal cases opened on bride kidnapping in 2019

During the first half of 2019, at least 118 facts of bride kidnapping (ala kachuu) were registered in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Public Security Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ulan Rysbekov told journalists.

«For six months of 2019, at least 118 criminal cases were opened on ala kachuu facts, 94 of them — on abduction of girls with the purpose to marry, 12 — coercion to marriage. Most of the cases were brought to court,» said Ulan Rysbekov.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, most of the cases of bride kidnapping occur in rural areas.

Recall, the punishment for bride kidnapping has been toughened in the new Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan. The punishment provides for 5-10 years in prison. In addition, a fine of 200,000 soms was set for those who force minor girls to marry.
link:
views: 73
Print
Related
Three young men attempt to abduct girl in Tokmak city
Traffic police officers save girl from abduction in Bishkek
20% of total number of marriages in Kyrgyzstan connected with bride kidnapping
UN: Abduction, rape and forced marriages violate rights of women in Kyrgyzstan
Youth opinion poll. More than half of respondents faced bride kidnapping
Deputies suggest toughening punishment for bride kidnapping
Kyrgyzstan to toughen punishment for bride kidnapping
European Union, UN to help Kyrgyzstan to counter bride kidnapping
Only one person convicted for bride kidnapping in Kyrgyzstan
Bride kidnapping. Adopted in Kyrgyzstan laws completely ineffectual
Popular
Protesters in Kochkorka demand to release Sapar Isakov Protesters in Kochkorka demand to release Sapar Isakov
Supporters of Sapar Isakov gather for rally in Kochkorka Supporters of Sapar Isakov gather for rally in Kochkorka
Rally in support of Sapar Isakov ends by adoption of resolution Rally in support of Sapar Isakov ends by adoption of resolution
Pedestrian killed in traffic accident in Kok-Dzhar village Pedestrian killed in traffic accident in Kok-Dzhar village