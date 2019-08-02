Interior Ministry: 118 criminal cases opened on bride kidnapping in 2019

During the first half of 2019, at least 118 facts of bride kidnapping (ala kachuu) were registered in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Public Security Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ulan Rysbekov told journalists.

«For six months of 2019, at least 118 criminal cases were opened on ala kachuu facts, 94 of them — on abduction of girls with the purpose to marry, 12 — coercion to marriage. Most of the cases were brought to court,» said Ulan Rysbekov.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, most of the cases of bride kidnapping occur in rural areas.

Recall, the punishment for bride kidnapping has been toughened in the new Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan. The punishment provides for 5-10 years in prison. In addition, a fine of 200,000 soms was set for those who force minor girls to marry.