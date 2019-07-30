18:45
Kyrgyzstan wins 2 medals at Asian Junior Judo Championship

Kyrgyzstan won two medals at the Asian Oceania Junior Judo Championship.

The tournament was held on July 29-30 in Chinese Taipei. At least 170 athletes from 21 countries competed for victory, including 13 Kyrgyzstanis. Kubanychbek Aibek uulu won a silver medal in the weight category up to 60 kg, Shakhida Narmukhamedova (over 78 kg) won a bronze medal. Five representatives of the Kyrgyz Republic stopped one step away from the podium. The national team took the 9th place in the team scoring.

Kyrgyzstanis also won six medals at the Asian Cadets Championship, held in Taipei on July 27-28. Shakhida Narmukhamedova also competed at the tournament and took the second place.
