Border conflict: Eight injured still in hospital

Eight victims of the last conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border are still in the Batken Regional Hospital. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Their condition is reportedly assessed as stable. Other injured have been discharged.

Earlier, the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region reported that the injured residents will receive compensation — 5,000 soms.

Recall, another clash took place on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on July 22. Residents of the Tajik village wanted to install a flagpole near Vorukh signpost. This angered the citizens of Kyrgyzstan. The sides began to throw stones at each other and shoot.

Local residents, police and border guards were injured in the conflict. They were hospitalized to the Batken hospital. According to the Tajik side, one citizen of the Republic of Tajikistan died, other ten were injured.

The presidents of both republics, Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emomali Rahmon, held talks to resolve the situation.
