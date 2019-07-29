Nephew of ex-mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov released

Nephew of ex-mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov, Maksat Kunakunov, was released. The State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the service, the Leninsky District Court released Maksat Kunakunov on parole at the request of his lawyers.

The court previously sentenced the nephew of the ex-mayor to 10 years in prison.

Maksat Kunakunov was charged with four articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic — «Aiding terrorists», «Illegal possession of weapons», «Attempted coup» and «Robbery,» but the defendant did not plead guilty to any of the charges.

When considering the case in the first instance court, Maksat Kunakunov was acquitted of aiding the terrorists and attempted coup, but was found guilty of illegal possession of weapons and robbery. In 2017, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. However, taking into account the entry into force of the new Criminal and the Criminal Procedure Codes, he was released on parole.