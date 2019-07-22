Death of six-year-old boy: Suspect arrested

A suspect was arrested on the fact of a death of a minor boy in Zhaiyl district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the police department of Chui region reported.

Recall, the six-year-old boy, who was given vodka for a joke, died in Zhaiyl Territorial Hospital.

Police officers questioned those involved in the crime. The previously registered crime under Article 137 «Inclining to suicide» was reclassified into Article 138 «Causing grievous bodily harm» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

A 31-year-old man (the son of a 60-year-old partner of the mother of the minor boy) was arrested on suspicion of committing the crime in the course of operational investigative activities. He was placed in the temporary detention center of the Internal Affairs Department of Zhaiyl District. Pre-trial proceedings continue.