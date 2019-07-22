13:37
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Death of six-year-old boy: Suspect arrested

A suspect was arrested on the fact of a death of a minor boy in Zhaiyl district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the police department of Chui region reported.

Recall, the six-year-old boy, who was given vodka for a joke, died in Zhaiyl Territorial Hospital.

Police officers questioned those involved in the crime. The previously registered crime under Article 137 «Inclining to suicide» was reclassified into Article 138 «Causing grievous bodily harm» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

A 31-year-old man (the son of a 60-year-old partner of the mother of the minor boy) was arrested on suspicion of committing the crime in the course of operational investigative activities. He was placed in the temporary detention center of the Internal Affairs Department of Zhaiyl District. Pre-trial proceedings continue.
link:
views: 55
Print
Related
Six-year-old boy, who was given vodka by his mother for joke, dies
Drunk mother gives 6-year-old child alcohol, he is in a coma
Man who beat his 7-year-old son placed in detention center 1
Murder of 11-year-old in Jalal-Abad: Boy was killed by his own sister
11-year-old child killed in Jalal-Abad for revenge
11-year-old boy brutally murdered in Jalal-Abad region
Death of 2-year-old girl in Suzak. Mother writes countering statement
Kyrgyzstan launches Tumar campaign against child abuse
Number of crimes against minors on rise in Bishkek
Death of 2-year-old girl in Suzak. Grandmother banned from leaving country
Popular
Sary-Tash 2019 military exercises start in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan Sary-Tash 2019 military exercises start in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan
Urgent meeting of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters held in Koi-Tash Urgent meeting of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters held in Koi-Tash
Drunk mother gives 6-year-old child alcohol, he is in a coma Drunk mother gives 6-year-old child alcohol, he is in a coma
Olga Buzova promises to return to Kyrgyzstan Olga Buzova promises to return to Kyrgyzstan