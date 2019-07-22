10:35
Six-year-old boy, who was given vodka by his mother for joke, dies

A six-year-old boy, who was given vodka by his mother for a joke, died in Jaiyl Territorial Hospital. Doctors informed 24.kg news agency.

The death of the child was registered at 16.20 on July 20.

«Resuscitation, unfortunately, had no effect. A preliminary diagnosis showed that the child had severe alcohol intoxication. A forensic medical examination will find out the exact cause of death,» the doctors said.

Earlier, the police reported that friends came to the woman and her partner, they drank alcohol. Someone offered to give the child alcohol to see what would happen to him. Investigators restore the whole picture of the happened.

A criminal case was opened on the fact. Mother of the child and her partner were placed in a pretrial detention center.
