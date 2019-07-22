12:06
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan wins two medals at Asian Karate Championship

Kyrgyzstan won two medals at Asian Karate-do Championship WKF. Executive Director of the Karate Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic Dmitry Kazanov told 24.kg news agency.

Competitions were held on July 19-21 in Tashkent. Representatives of 33 countries competed for victory, including 14 Kyrgyzstanis.

Rafael Akbarov won a silver medal in kumite section in up to 60 kg weight category. Kymbat Toitonova (up to 61 kg) won a bronze medal.

The team of the Kyrgyz Republic took the ninth place in the team scoring.

«Our athletes scored rating points at the championship. Four Kyrgyzstanis are in the top 100 of the world ranking now. If they hold their positions there until May 2020, they will be able to participate in the licensed tournament in Paris and compete for a berth at the Olympics,» said Dmitry Kazanov.
link:
views: 76
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Karate Tournament in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstanis win 12 medals at International Karate Tournament
Kyrgyzstanis win 5 gold medals at Karate Tournament in Kazakhstan
Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win 5 medals in Kazakhstan
Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win 5 medals in Kazakhstan
Team from Kyrgyzstan wins 50 medals at International Karate Tournament
Kyrgyzstanis win 4 gold medals at Karate Tournament in Almaty
Kyrgyzstani takes 1st place at International Karate Tournament
Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win 3 gold medals in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at World Karate Championship
Popular
Sary-Tash 2019 military exercises start in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan Sary-Tash 2019 military exercises start in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan
Urgent meeting of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters held in Koi-Tash Urgent meeting of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters held in Koi-Tash
Drunk mother gives 6-year-old child alcohol, he is in a coma Drunk mother gives 6-year-old child alcohol, he is in a coma
Olga Buzova promises to return to Kyrgyzstan Olga Buzova promises to return to Kyrgyzstan