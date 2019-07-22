Kyrgyzstan wins two medals at Asian Karate Championship

Kyrgyzstan won two medals at Asian Karate-do Championship WKF. Executive Director of the Karate Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic Dmitry Kazanov told 24.kg news agency.

Competitions were held on July 19-21 in Tashkent. Representatives of 33 countries competed for victory, including 14 Kyrgyzstanis.

Rafael Akbarov won a silver medal in kumite section in up to 60 kg weight category. Kymbat Toitonova (up to 61 kg) won a bronze medal.

The team of the Kyrgyz Republic took the ninth place in the team scoring.

«Our athletes scored rating points at the championship. Four Kyrgyzstanis are in the top 100 of the world ranking now. If they hold their positions there until May 2020, they will be able to participate in the licensed tournament in Paris and compete for a berth at the Olympics,» said Dmitry Kazanov.