Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits new Public Service Center in Osh city

The President of Kyrgyzstan visited a new Public Service Center in Osh city.

The head of the State Registration Service Almaz Mambetov informed Sooronbai Jeenbekov that the work of the Public Service Center is carried out in a new format — passport and a part of registry office’s services are provided there.

The new PSC will be able to serve up to 1,000 people every day. All services are provided in an automated mode.

The President noted with satisfaction that the opening of the new center would significantly reduce the workload and create comfortable conditions for local residents when receiving public services.

He stressed the need to ensure maximum efficiency and transparency when dealing with the needs of the population. The head of state stressed the particular importance of acceleration and completion of all the planned activities within the framework of the country’s digital transformation within the previously set deadlines.