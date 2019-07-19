12:27
Koi-Tash today: Supporters ready to defend Atambayev

Supporters are gathering in Koi-Tash village near the house of the former president Almazbek Atambayev. The head of the so-called national headquarters against lawlessness Kiyaz Smaliev told 24.kg news agency that horsemen and at least 800 people would come here in an hour and a half.

According to him, supporters of the former head of state have no firearms, but Almazbek Atambayev will be protected by all available means.

Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev are very aggressive. They quarrel with journalists, forbid them to take photos and video, they are rude. There are about 30 people now.

Earlier, the director of April TV channel Dmitri Lozhnikov said that supporters of the party had been put on alert after midnight.

The third in the last 10 days subpoena was delivered to Almazbek Atambayev the day before. According to preliminary data, he was summoned for questioning within the case on the unlawful release of Aziz Batukaev as a witness. But the former head of state repeatedly ignored the interrogation.

Parliament lifted immunity of the former president Almazbek Atambayev. He was charged with five offences, including the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev and corruption.
