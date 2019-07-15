18:51
Liberalization of traffic through Kazakhstan: Navigation seals introduced

Navigation seals will be used during transit of goods from Kyrgyzstan to Russia through Kazakhstan. The head of the Trade Policy Department of the Ministry of Economy Kuban Aidaraliev told today at a press conference.

According to him, earlier carriers moving from the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation were stopped on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan for inspection. This increased the time and cost of transit. As a result, the complexity affected the volume of exports of goods.

«But the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan came to Kyrgyzstan with an official visit last week. The issue of transit of goods to Russia has been resolved. Navigation seals will be used on the border with the Republic of Kazakhstan. They will be unsealed on the Kazakhstan — Russia border,» Kuban Aidaraliev told.

At the same time, he stressed that during the negotiations, Kazakhstan provided many facts of non-compliance of goods with the shipping documentation.

«Carriers and cargo owners do not check the documents. Product names in the documents do not match. This should not be. We said the carriers that they and the owners are responsible for it. They must ensure that the goods and documents match. For our part, we must take tough measures,» the representative of the Ministry of Economy said.
